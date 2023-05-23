MTV VMA's September 12

The MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS announced they will broadcast the show from NEWARK, NJ's PRUDENTIAL CENTER on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th, broadcast to over 150 countries, starting 8p (ET).

PARAMOUNT+ CCO & PARAMOUNT Pres./Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events BRUCE GILMER said, “We’re thrilled to be returning to the PRUDENTIAL CENTER in NEWARK for this year’s VMAs! Celebrating one of our biggest nights in music with the GARDEN STATE's incredible fans has been our goal since last year's highly successful event.”

PRUDENTIAL CENTER President JAKE REYNOLDS said, “We are incredibly proud to have the PRUDENTIAL CENTER once again serve as the home for the 40th Annual MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS. All eyes of the entertainment industry will be focused on NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, as the brightest stars come together to perform at a marquee showcase within our world-class venue. This event allows us the opportunity to celebrate all genres of music for fans throughout the world, as we do all year round. We appreciate the ability to continue our long-standing partnership with MTV and look forward to an amazing evening.”

PRUDENTIAL CENTER EVP/Entertainment SEAN SAADEH said, “PRUDENTIAL CENTER is extremely excited to welcome back the VMAs to NEW JERSEY for a second consecutive year and for the third time in the last five years. As PRUDENTIAL CENTER continues to position itself as a top five venue in the world, we could not be more thankful for the strong relationship we have established with the entire VMAs’ team. Last year’s show had some of the biggest superstars and legends hit the stage, and we can’t wait to see what is in store for this year!”

NEW JERSEY Governor PHIL MURPHY said, “The return of the VMAs to the PRUDENTIAL CENTER testifies to NEW JERSEY’s enduring standing as a premier venue for large-scale entertainment events. As the home of some of the most internationally renowned names in the music industry, NEW JERSEY is proud to once again partner with PARAMOUNT to showcase an array of exciting performances to a global audience. By hosting this highly anticipated spectacle, our state and local economies will also benefit from the thousands of visitors who will shop, dine, and stay in our local communities.”

NEWARK Mayor RAS BARAKA said, “Awarding NEWARK as host city for the 2023 ‘VMAs’ echoes not only our selection by MTV in 2022 and 2019, but also reverberates our city’s historic vibe as a hotbed of musical genius. Starting with AMERICA’s first known composer in 1759, through the jazz explosion in the 1920s, and up to today’s full spectrum of genres from hip-hop to opera, NEWARK has long served as AMERICA’s turntable for harmonic expression. The relevance of the VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS rising up today from the same city that registered the film and video industry’s first nitrocellulose patent is not lost on me, as NEWARK continues to sit squarely at the crossroads of motion picture and music.”

