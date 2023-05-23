Lewis

MEMORIAL DAY is a day for remembrance of those who have died in service to our country,” observed LORI LEWIS MEDIA President and MERGE author LORI LEWIS.

“In 1942, as millions volunteered or were drafted for military duty, communication guidelines were given to soldiers and their families about the dangers of how unintended information could be leaked to the enemy during WORLD WAR II:

“And 80 years plus later, that message is even more important with today's technology.

“There are challenges for every operation expected to operate in this open and connected world. But JACK HOLT, who once served as Senior Strategist of Emerging Media for the DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE looked at social this way:

"If we can train soldiers to operate technical equipment and navigate the battlefield, we can also effectively train soldiers in the proper use and appropriate social media behavior."

“And I concur,” said LEWIS.

Get the details and read more about "Social Media Do’s And Don’ts: Memorial Day” in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space. Let us know how we can get the structure going and help study what’s working so you’re on your way to a meaningful and memorable social brand. We help brands do so every day. Reach out to LORI LEWIS, here, or anytime on FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, LINKEDIN or TWITTER.

« see more Net News