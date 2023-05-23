EDISON RESEARCH has issued its quarterly ranking of the top podcast networks by reach, and SPOTIFY is in the lead for the period encompassing fourth quarter 2022 through first quarter 2023.

The top 10, ranked by reach as a percentage of the weekly podcasting audience and defined by the producer or sales network representing the show:

1. SPOTIFY

2. SIRIUSXM PODCAST NETWORK

3. IHEARTRADIO

4. WONDERY/AUDIBLE/AMAZON MUSIC

5. AUDIOBOOM

6. THE NEW YORK TIMES

7. NPR

8. AUDACY

9. PRX

10. CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK

