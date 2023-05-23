Woody

PREMIERE NETWORKS syndicated morning personality WOODY, host of “The WOODY SHOW,” will make his small screen debut on the season premiere of the FX show “MAYANS M.C.” In the first episode of season five, WOODY plays “Wood,” a member of the rival SONS OF ANARCHY crew.

WOODY said, “This was a totally different experience for me. I was a huge fan of ‘SONS OF ANARCHY’ and have been glued to ‘MAYANS’ since season 1, episode 1. So when the opportunity presented itself and I found out I was gonna be full patched member of the SONS, I wasted no time growing out the biker beard and pretending to be a bad ass. You know, method.”

The first two episodes of season five of “MAYANS M.C.” airs WEDNESDAY, MAY 24th at 10p (ET) on FX, and streaming the next day on HULU.

« see more Net News