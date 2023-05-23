Fulton

IHEARTMEDIA has appointed BLAKE FULTON Market President for BIRMINGHAM, TUSCALOOSA and HUNTSVILLE, AL. In that role, FULTON will be responsible for oversight of all operations for the 13 stations in those three markets, reporting to iHEARTMEDIA Midsouth Area President RONNIE BLOODWORTH.

FULTON joins the NORTH ALABAMA markets from inside iHEARTMEDIA, where he most recently served as the Regional SVP/Sales. Prior to that, he served as the one of the principals for GABRIEL MEDIA.

Said BLOODWORTH, “BLAKE will bring his energy and leadership skills to our teams and help serve our clients, listeners and communities to be the best in the industry. I’m excited for the future.”

Added FULTON, “The plan and vision the leadership team at iHEARTMEDIA shared with me, along with the wildly talented teams in BIRMINGHAM, HUNTSVILLE and TUSCALOOSA, has me beyond excited about the days ahead. I can’t wait to collaborate, both internally and externally, to develop market leading content and drive results for the thriving business communities in these three amazing markets."

« see more Net News