Taylor Swift (Photo: Brian Friedman / Shutterstock.com)

CUMULUS MEDIA Hot AC WXLO/WORCESTER, MA, has teamed up with the local ROTA SPRING FARM to create a special ice cream flavor in honor of TAYLOR SWIFT's performances this weekend in MASSACHUSETTS.

The new flavor, called "Lavender Haze," will only be available for a limited time.

Said WXLO morning show host JEN CARTER, "We wanted to create something special for the SWIFTIES to enjoy and celebrate her performances in the area. ROTA SPRING FARM is known for their popular Lavender ice cream, and we thought it would be the perfect way to celebrate TAYLOR's return to the area."

ROTA SPRING FARM, located in STERLING, MA. is a family-owned farm that has been producing high-quality ice cream for over 30 years from fresh milk, crea, and the finest ingredients.

The station's Promotions Director MATT HENRY added, "We were thrilled to partner with ROTA SPRING FARM to release this special flavor.

"The Lavender flavor is a special limited flavor normally only available in June, but ROTA SPRING FARM was able to find just enough of the seasonal ingredients to prepare an early batch! We can't wait for TAYLOR's fans to try it!"

The "Lavender Haze" ice cream is named after SWIFT's hit and will be available exclusively at ROTA SPRING FARM starting this week.

