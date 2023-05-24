Ashley & Brad

G NETWORK's nationally syndicated 'ASHLEY & BRAD" morning show have added two new affiliates in ROCHELLE BROADCASTING COMPANY Adult Hits WRHL (SUPER HITS 93.5)/ROCKFORD, IL, and TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Hot AC KEYW (98.3 THE KEY)/YAKIMA, WA.

Said WRHL PD RIK MIKALS. “It can be tough to give up a local morning show but the transition to 'ASHLEY & BRAD' has been flawless! Their willingness to localize and customize has really set the show apart from others in the market, and when all the components come together, they truly become your morning show and your staff. They’ve taken our station to a whole other level!"

Co-host ASHLEY PAIGE added, "We welcome our new affiliates, 98.3 THE KEY and SUPER HITS 93.5. We love anytime new listeners are able to join in the fun that we have every single day!"

Co-host BRAD ABRELL added, “ROCKFORD and YAKIMA! Let’s get ready to spend some quality time together!”

