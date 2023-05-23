Podbean's Vietnamese Boat People Series

PODBEAN is presenting the "VIETNAMESE Boat People" podcast, created by TRACEY NGUYEN MANG, in which the VIETNAMESE people share their family stories and encourage others to listen and learn about their families' past experiences. The latest season of the podcast, "Ba Me Oi," focuses on uncovering stories about parents and preserving stories within the VIETNAMESE diaspora.

The live virtual event takes place TUESDAY, MAY 30th at 6p (ET)/3p (PT) on YOUTUBE and LINKEDIN. Register for free here.

The "Journey Of Hope: The Story Of VIETNAMESE Boat People" event will feature a discussion with TRACEY NGUYEN MANG, who will share her reasons for starting the podcast, how she was able to gather community support, her experience creating a non-profit from the podcast and using the power of storytelling to connect us across cultures and generations.

PODBEAN CEO DAVID XU commented, "We're excited to be hosting the 'Journey Of Hope: The Story Of VIETNAMESE Boat People' event and celebrating the power of storytelling and AAPI cultural heritage. This is an opportunity to learn about the important work of the 'VIETNAMESE Boat People' podcast, to meet the creators and to share how podcasting can be used to inspire communities and connect generations."

