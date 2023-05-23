Kanye West (Photo: Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com)

THE GAP is suing KANYE WEST and his YEEZY clothing line for $2 million over their failed collaboration, claiming the rapper made unapproved changes to a LOS ANGELES rental property.

The alterations included erecting an exterior ramp in the east side parking lot; installing a tunnel in the lot; removing ceiling lights; building a wall; and nixing three bathrooms, according to the lawsuit.

The suit claims, “by making and not repairing or restoring the foregoing alterations of the premises that [WEST] made without GAP’s participation or approval, he breached the strategic agreement and directly and proximately caused GAP to incur expenses to repair and restore the premises.”

GAP ended its partnership with WEST last fall after several antisemitic remarks.

“Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values,” GAP said in a statement at the time.

WEST’s controversial remarks also cost him a lucrative YEEZY deal with ADIDAS.

ADIDAS recently announced it will start selling its YEEZY shoe inventory from its terminated partnership later this month. All proceeds will be donated to organizations combating racism and hate, the company said.

« see more Net News