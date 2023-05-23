Orlando, Jacksonville

COX MEDIA GROUP/ORLANDO R&B WCFB (STAR 94.5) and R&B WOKV-HD2-W258CN (HOT 99.5), plus Urban HD2-W291CI (POWER 106.1)/JACKSONVILLE will all hold "The Strength of The Single Parent Forum & Dinner” on THURSDAY JUNE 15th at 5p (ET).

WCFB will hold its forum at THE STAR 94.5 STANLEY STEEMER PERFORMANCE STUDIO. In JACKSONVILLE, POWER 106.1) is holding their event at the FARAH & FARAH PERFORMANCE STUDIO and will be hosted by HOT 99.5'S DEVON B. and POWER 106.1's DJ SWAGG. Both events will feature an in-depth panel discussion with single mothers, a single father, and a family therapist to address various single-parent issues.

CMG Dir./Urban Branding & Programming ELROY SMITH said “In the U.S. there are nearly 24 million children in single-parent households. For some people, it’s by choice, and others by circumstance. The team at STAR 94.5, HOT 99.5, AND POWER 106.1 felt it was imperative to host this forum and acknowledge the men and women who raise these children while balancing work and their social life. We ask our communities to join us for an evening of empowerment and understanding and to give honor to these parents.”

