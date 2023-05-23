Fight Against Cancer

iHEARTMEDIA/PHILADELPHIA will hold its 6th annual SISTA STRUT BREAST CANCER CHARITY WALK presented by GLAXO SMITH KLINE and benefiting the AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR CANCER RESEARCH. The event will take place SATURDAY JUNE 17th at XFINITY LIVE starting at 8a (ET)

The participating stations include R&B WDAS (105.3), Hip-Hop N' R&B WUSL (POWER 99), and Spanish Top 40 WUMR (RUMBA 106.1). Personalities from all three will be onsite to kick off the walk --FRANKIE DARCELL, PATTY JACKSON, MIMI BROWN, LORAINE BALLARD MORRILL, ROXY ROMEO, CAPPUCHINO, and others.

SVP/Programming DERRICK CORBETT said, “SISTA STRUT is a powerful event bringing together thousands of survivors, women in treatment, and the family and friends that support them to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer on women of color. We are proud to support the sixth annual event.”

