WROR/Boston Adds Heidi West For Voiceover Duties
by Pete Jones
May 24, 2023 at 5:05 AM (PT)
Voiceover vet HEIDI WEST is taking on voiceover duties at BEASLEY Classic Hits WROR/BOSTON.
WEST commented, "Not only is it an honor to voice such an iconic brand, it's even more special because it's my home market! It's truly a dream come true. I can't thank (VP Strategy & Analytics and Dir./BOSTON Programming) CADILLAC JACK and APD SCOTT MORELLO enough!"
WEST is represented by THE MIX GROUP and her demo is available here.