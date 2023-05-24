West

Voiceover vet HEIDI WEST is taking on voiceover duties at BEASLEY Classic Hits WROR/BOSTON.

WEST commented, "Not only is it an honor to voice such an iconic brand, it's even more special because it's my home market! It's truly a dream come true. I can't thank (VP Strategy & Analytics and Dir./BOSTON Programming) CADILLAC JACK and APD SCOTT MORELLO enough!"

WEST is represented by THE MIX GROUP and her demo is available here.

