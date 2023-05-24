McGhee

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/ROCKFORD, IL Market Pres./GM BRIAN MCGHEE is joining URBAN ONE's RADIO ONE-DC as Director of Sales, effective JUNE 20th.

Sr. Regional VP/GM JEFFERY WILSON said, “BRIAN has a track record of taking leadership, customer service, and community service to the highest levels, while working with his teams to reinvent themselves. That’s how we do things at RADIO ONE-DC. We’re thrilled to welcome Brian as we craft historic success on the horizon.”

MCGHEE, a former sales executive at MAX MEDIA/SOUTHERN ILLINOIS and iHEARTMEDIA/NASHVILLE, ST. LOUIS, and CHICAGO, said, “I am both honored and excited to join such a talented team at URBAN ONE in DC. The opportunity to work with such an iconic company and incredible brands is absolutely amazing. I look forward to continuing the culture of winning that is already in place here.”

The cluster includes R&B WMMJ-WDCJ (MAJIC 102.3 & 92.7), Hip Hop WKYS, Gospel WPRS (PRAISE 104.1), News-Talk WOL-A, and Gospel WYCB-A (SPIRIT 1340).

