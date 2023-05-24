June 1

iHEARTMEDIA is launching a promotional event, "ACCESS DAY," on JUNE 1st, offering 700 giveaways and deals involving iHEART personalities and artists across all formats.

The full list of prizes will be announced JUNE 1st on-air, and will include experiences with artists, bands and influencers including: BECK & PHOENIX, DIERKS BENTLEY, DJ ENVY, BIG TIME RUSH, BOBBY BONES, STEVE COVINO & RICH DAVIS, COLIN COWHERD, ELVIS DURAN, MARIO LOPEZ, DAN PATRICK, P!NK, CHARLIE PUTH, LIONEL RICHIE and EARTH, WIND & FIRE, ENRIQUE SANTOS, LL COOL J, TYLER FLORENCE and WELLS ADAMS, and ANGELA YEE. The prizes will include all-expenses-paid VIP trips and front row access to festivals and shows such as the HOT SUMMER NIGHTS TOUR and the 2023 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, along with discounts and promotions from participating brands such as DAILY HARVEST, GAMETIME, LEGACYBOX, LIVE NATION, P&G SWIFFER, SEAWORLD, BUSCH GARDENS, TEMU and WAYFAIR.

iHEARTMEDIA Multiplatform Group CEO GREG ASHLOCK said, "ACCESS DAY is more than a celebration of radio, it’s a showcase of how iHEARTMEDIA -- the ultimate access company -- can break down the walls between creators, fans and brands in a way no one else can. We give consumers unmatched access to the most amazing content, experiences and talent, and this ACCESS DAY we’re going all-in across 860 live broadcast stations in 160 markets across AMERICA."

"iHEARTMEDIA is the multiplatform leader in audio, built on the unparalleled connection and power of radio, and with a reach that is far larger than any other audio company,” said iHEARTMEDIA Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN. "ACCESS DAY not only showcases our reach -- it also demonstrates our ability to connect directly with consumers across the country in meaningful and authentic ways -- through our trusted on-air personalities and offering exclusive access to incredible deals and experiences like no other company."

Find more information on iHEARTMEDIA's "ACCESS DAY" promotion here.

