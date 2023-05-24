MrBallen

The first product of YOUTUBE personality JOHN "MRBALLEN" ALLEN's first-look production deal with WONDERY is a new podcast. "MRBALLEN’S MEDICAL MYSTERIES," set to launch later this year. The show will first debut on AMAZON MUSIC and WONDERY+ before being available on other platforms.

WONDERY Chief Content Officer MARSHALL LEWY said, “MRBALLEN PODCAST: STRANGE, DARK & MYSTERIOUS STORIES is one of the top-ranked podcasts on AMAZON MUSIC, and the BALLEN team has been one of our closest collaborators. We’re thrilled to build on this collaboration with a new show that continues to dive into areas where other podcasters fear to tread. WONDERY knows firsthand from our success with our DR. DEATH franchise how chilling and compelling medical stories can be. And no one can tell a story like MRBALLEN. That’s why he’s amassed such a beloved fanbase.”

“I’m excited to expand into the world of medicine and dive into these unexplained mysteries,” said ALLEN. “MRBALLEN’S MEDICAL MYSTERIES is the most logical next step in continuing on our collaboration with AMAZON MUSIC and WONDERY, to further our brand with new storylines and topics, and still keeping to the MRBALLEN storytelling style.”

ALLEN recently started a management company, BALLEN MANAGEMENT, in conjunction with UTA.

