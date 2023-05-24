Regional Growth

DRAFTKINGS' VSiN sports betting network has added affiliates in NEW ENGLAND through a deal with BINNIE MEDIA, which will air VSiN's programming 24/7 on WFNQ-HD2 (VSiN RADIO 106.3-FM HD-2)/MANCHESTER, NH, replacing a simulcast of Active Rock WNNH (99.1 THE BONE). In addition, VSiN's short-form "BRENT MUSBURGER'S ACTION UPDATES" will air on eight BINNIE stations in the region twice daily.

“We’re thrilled to team up with BINNIE MEDIA to deliver the real-time news and insights New Englanders need to inform their wagering decisions,” said VSiN CEO BRIAN MUSBURGER. “NEW HAMPSHIRE was one of the first states to embrace legal sports betting and, with Massachusetts recently legalizing, there has never been more interest in the informative and educational sports betting programming VSiN delivers every day. We are excited to bring our team of betting experts to BINNIE MEDIA’s passionate sports audience, especially in MASSACHUSETTS, the home state of VSiN’s parent company, DRAFTKINGS.”

"Sports betting is quickly becoming part of the daily conversation. As we evaluated the options in this space, we landed on VSiN,” said BINNIE MEDIA VP/Programming HEATH COLE. “Their programming is best-in-class and the support from the VSiN team goes well beyond the content we air on the station. From the short-form ACTION UPDATES to the digital content the VSiN team creates for our listeners, we think this content is, by far, the best in the space. We're very excited about the opportunity to bring this programming to our listeners."

