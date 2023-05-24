James

AUDACY News-Talk WYRD-F (NEWS/TALK 98.9 WORD)/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, SC will air specials in afternoon drive MAY 30th and 31st live from the U.S.-MEXICO border in YUMA, AZ. The specials, airing 3-7p (ET) and hosted by WORD afternoon host CHARLIE JAMES, are being broadcast in partnership with AMERICANS FOR PROSPERITY, the political advocacy group funded by CHARLES KOCH and his late brother DAVID KOCH.

“Our listeners are concerned with border security,” said SVP/Market Mgr. STEVE SINICROPI. “CHARLIE will provide first-hand reporting from the border to give them reliable information and updates on the current crisis. We’re grateful for our partnership with AMERICANS FOR PROSPERITY to make these two days of special reports available for listeners.”

“On this trip, we’re ripping up the talking points and bringing you actual observations and conversations with those directly affected by the crisis at our southern border,” said JAMES. “I look forward to delivering these real-time moments to the WORD audience.”

