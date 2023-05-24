Region 13 Winners

The RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION has announced the winners of the 2023 EDWARD R. MURROW AWARDS for Region 13, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, PUERTO RICO, and the U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS. The regional winners move on to the national awards competition with those winners announced in AUGUST.

The Region 13 radio winners:

Large Market

Breaking News Coverage: COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WOKV-F/JACKSONVILLE, "Young Father Killed in JACKSONVILLE BEACH"

Continuing Coverage: MIAMI-DADE PUBLIC SCHOOLS-FRIENDS OF WLRN News-Talk WLRN/MIAMI, "SOUTH FLORIDA is Ground Zero for Nation's Affordable Housing Crisis"

Digital: ATLANTA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT News-Talk WABE/ATLANTA, "The Heat Effect"

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA News-Talk WUSF/TAMPA in partnership with THE FLORIDA COURIER, THE WEEKLY CHALLENGER, and ROYALTEE MAGAZINE, "Black Mental Health"

Excellence in Innovation: WOKV, "First Alert Weather - Preparing for the Storm"

Excellence in Sound: WUSF, "Seagrasses Thrive in the GULF OF MEXICO While Withering Elsewhere"

Excellence in Writing: WLRN, "It Takes a Python to Find a Python: How Researchers Bagged the Heaviest Snake in FLORIDA History"

Feature Reporting: GEORGIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING, "GEORGIA is the Last State to Take the Hassle out of Food Benefits for Millions of Women and Children"

Hard News: WABE, "Doctor at South GEORGIA Immigration Detention Center Abused Women, Investigation Finds"

Investigative Reporting: WLRN, "'Overdose is Reversible, Death is Not': Residents Urge PALM BEACH COUNTY Sheriff to Carry Narcan"

News Documentary: WABE, "The Last Year at FOREST COVE: Tenants Abandoned and a Renovation out of Reach"

News Series: WUSF in partnership with THE FLORIDA COURIER, THE WEEKLY CHALLENGER, and ROYALTEE MAGAZINE, "Black Mental Health"

Newscast: COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA, "WSB 6PM Non-Stop News Feed"

Podcast: WLRN, "DETENTION BY DESIGN"

Sports Reporting: WABE, "Dangerous Heat and High School Football: How GEORGIA Started Protecting Student Athletes"

Overall Excellence: WLRN

Small Market

Continuing Coverage: UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA News-Talk WUFT/GAINESVILLE, FL, "Police K-9 Controversy"

Digital: FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk WFSU/TALLAHASSEE, FL, "NOT SO BLACK AND WHITE: A COMMUNITY'S DIVIDED HISTORY"

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: WFSU, "NOT SO BLACK AND WHITE: A COMMUNITY'S DIVIDED HISTORY"

Feature Reporting: ADX COMMUNICATIONS/PENSACOLA, FL, "A Year in the Life of a Farmer"

Hard News: FLORIDA GULF COAST UNIVERSITY News-Talk WGCU-F/FORT MYERS, FL, "Residents Learn the Hard Way that Their Home Insurance Policy Isn’t the Same as Flood Insurance"

News Documentary: WUFT, "Surviving Ian"

Podcast: WFSU, "NOT SO BLACK AND WHITE: A COMMUNITY'S DIVIDED HISTORY"

Overall Excellence: WGCU-F, "WGCU Hurricane Ian Lifeline"

