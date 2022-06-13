SKYVIEW NETWORKS' syndicated "B-DUB RADIO" Country host BRYAN "B-DUB" WASHINGTON will ride his motorcycle from dawn to dusk on the longest day of the year, the summer solstice on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21st, to raise money for FISHER HOUSE, which provides housing to both active duty and veteran members of the military and their families at no cost when they receive treatment at a VA hospital.

B-DUB is asking for tax deductible donations to support the organization, which is close to his heart due to his father, father-in-law, and both grandfathers having served in the armed forces. He said, "I've worked with FISHER HOUSE at various events over the years, and I'm so excited to ride and raise money to help military families."

He added, "You can make a flat donation, or pledge per mile that I ride on JUNE 21st. My goal is to hit the 1,000-mile mark. So, a 10 cent per mile donation would only be $100."

Click here to help support the cause.

« see more Net News