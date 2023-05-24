Now Streaming On TuneIn

The audio of the U.K.'s SKY NEWS is now available as a free audio stream on TUNEIN for listeners in the U.K., IRELAND, and the U.S.

SKY NEWS Dir./Commercial & Business Development PRIYA SAHATHEVAN said, “We know that audio is increasingly important to our news audiences. This audio partnership with TUNEIN offers Sky News audiences yet another way to access our award-winning journalism, keeping them connected to what is happening, wherever they are. Our extensive, multiplatform offering means trusted, impartial news is accessible to millions of people around the world, in whatever format suits best.”

TUNEIN U.K. GM FERGUS MELLON added, “SKY NEWS is widely known for delivering breaking news, headlines and top stories from business, politics, entertainment and more. We are thrilled to grow our vast library of audio news content along with building our presence in the UK to help SKY NEWS’ audience get the information they need the most on the go and 24/7.”

« see more Net News