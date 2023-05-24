Sax

Industry veteran and TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME member GREG SAX has launched SAXIS MUSIC GROUP LLC, a management, label, and artist promotion company. Red Dirt group THE GREAT DIVIDE has signed on as the new company's first client.

SAX said, "I'm excited for my next chapter in the music business as I open SAXIS MUSIC GROUP, LLC. This new business venture will encompass management, label, and promotion of Country artists. After 38 years working in radio and records, my reach will expand into the management side with the announcement of my first client, THE GREAT DIVIDE, known as 'The Legendary Kings of American Red Dirt Country.'"

SAX was previously the longtime Dir./Southwest Regional Promotion for SHOW DOG NASHVILLE until its promotion department was shuttered in MARCH (NET NEWS 3/31).

« see more Net News