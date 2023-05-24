Crandall (Photo: Nina Long)

Independent Country artist SPENCER CRANDALL has signed a publishing deal with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC and a distribution deal with STEM. Growing his base as an independent artist, CRANDALL has amassed more than 300 million global streams while touring. His most recent project, "Western," released last OCTOBER, has over 60 million streams, and he has had two albums debut at #1 on the iTUNES Country chart.

CRANDALL said, "The partnerships with WARNER CHAPPELL and STEM make so much sense for us right now. These teams are made up of some of the hardest-working people in Country music. I really respect how these teams grow artists, especially independently, and I couldn't be more excited to do this next chapter with them."

WARNER CHAPPELL Sr./Dir. A&R CHRISTINA WILSHIRE said, "I've never met an artist as business-focused, goal-oriented, and driven as SPENCER. His fan club is called the ‘Stadium Gang’ because he won't stop until he's playing stadiums. I want to help him get there."

In a joint statement, STEM Head of Artist/Label Relations JEFF TOBIAS and Head of Artist/Label Strategy ALISON JUNKER said, "STEM is incredibly thrilled to be working with SPENCER CRANDALL, a wildly talented artist who has proven himself to be a powerhouse in the independent space. We look forward to supporting SPENCER in this exciting new chapter of music."

CRANDALL recently wrapped up a 36-date tour and will be in NASHVILLE for CMA FEST, performing on JUNE 11th.

