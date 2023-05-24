-
Woody & Jim Exit Mornings At WRVW (107.5 The River)/Nashville After 23 Years
by Joel Denver
May 24, 2023 at 9:54 AM (PT)
SHOCKER! Longtime iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WRVW (107.5 THE RIVER)/NASHVILLE morning duo Woody & Jim left the station last week (5/19) following a long 23 year run.
The official comment reads: "As of MAY 19, WOODY & JIM will no longer be part of the WRVW morning show. We appreciate all their contributions during their time with us and wish them well in the future. The morning show will continue with RICKI SANCHEZ and ZAC WOODWARD as well as additional local talent to be added soon.”
More details, soon.