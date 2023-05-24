Glacier (Photo: Taine Noble)

CAPITOL RECORDS has signed 18-year-old, NEW ZEALAND-born, Samoan artist TEO GLACIER. He found a global audience with his recent viral hit “Too Much."

Just three months ago, GLACIER was busy finishing up his final year at college. Now, with the support of CAPITOL, he has already begun unveiling new music. Released last week, “close with desires” is already trending globally on TIKTOK, where it’s clocked over 350,000 creations.

GLACIER said, “I never imagined myself signed to a label, especially one with the history of CAPITOL RECORDS. I still can’t really believe it to be honest. I’m waiting for someone to wake me up and ruin this dream. It’s a dream I had from the start but it was never a goal. It always felt too impossible to actually try and achieve something like this. To the 15-year-old boy stuck in quarantine making songs – anything is possible bro, cos we did it.”

Pres/Capitol Music Group ARJUN PULIJAL and CMG’s Pres./A&R Jeremy Vuernick said in a joint statement, "It’s clear that TEO GLACIER’s unique sound and lyricism are captivating fans globally. We are excited to welcome him to CAPITOL RECORDS."

CEO/PAGE 1 MANAGEMENT ASHLEY PAGE added, "It's such an incredibly proud moment for TEO, his family, and the Samoan and New Zealand communities globally. After a frenzied, frenetic few weeks to now begin TEO's journey with the great people at CAPITOL RECORDS as partner – what an unbelievable 18th birthday gift!"

