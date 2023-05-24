Music Lineup Set

The BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX has finalized the music lineup for NASHVILLE's INDY CAR race weekend, set for AUGUST 4-6. BIG MACHINE RECORDS' DANIELLE BRADBERY, THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s TIERA KENNEDY, and emerging artist TEZZA have been added to the iHEARTRADIO Country Stage. They join the previously announced lineup for the weekend (NET NEWS 5/18).

In addition, SALEM COMMUNICATIONS Christian WFFH (94FM THE FISH)/NASHVILLE has joined as a presenting sponsor for the Praise Stage on SUNDAY morning at 9a (CT), hosted by former RASCAL FLATTS member JAY DEMARCUS. As previously reported, performers on that stage will be JASON CRABB, CONSUMED BY FIRE, CADE THOMPSON and IVETH LUNA.

« see more Net News