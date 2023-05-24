Spence

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING UK has promoted ANDREW SPENCE to General Counsel where he will oversee business and legal affairs strategies and initiatives on behalf of SMP UK and its roster, as well as provide guidance and counsel on its legal and operational matters. Spence will remain based in LONDON and continue to report to Pres./Co-Managing Dir., UK, & SVP/International DAVID VENTURA and UK Co-Managing Dir. Tim Major.

SPENCE joined the company in 2014 as a Business Affairs Mgr., quickly progressing to Sr. Business Affairs Mgr. and Sr. Business and Commercial Affairs Mgr. thereafter. In 2019 he became Head/Legal and Business Affairs. Prior to joining SMP UK SPENCE spent several years in private practice as a music lawyer with a focus on artist work. He began his music industry career as a drummer and musician.

SPENCE said, “Putting songwriters first is something truly at the heart of all we do and I’m grateful I get to play a part in that. I’m also delighted to continue my journey at SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING and be surrounded by so many talented people; from my colleagues to the amazing writers and catalogues we represent.”

MAJOR added, “It has been a pleasure to watch ANDREW continue to grow as an executive over the past few years. This role is a natural progression, positioning him as even more involved in the business and senior management structure. This, alongside ANDREW’s calm, straight forward approach, perfectly equips him to help SMP and our songwriters take on the new challenges facing the publishing industry.”

