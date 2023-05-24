Honorees

SAVE THE MUSIC and SONGFARM.ORG will honor CMT SVP/Music & Talent LESLIE FRAM, and Country artists MICKEY GUYTON and TRISHA YEARWOOD at 4th annual HOMETOWN TO HOMETOWN fundraising event on MONDAY, JUNE 5th at CITY WINERY NASHVILLE. All proceeds will benefit music technology programs in under-resourced high schools in NASHVILLE, GEORGIA, and TEXAS.

Special performances at the event will include Country artists KELSEA BALLERINI, MADELINE EDWARDS, CAYLEE HAMMACK, BRITTNEY SPENCER and more. The event will be hosted by CMT HOT 20 COUNTDOWN’s CODY ALAN and artist and APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY host RISSI PALMER. Special appearances will also include TRACY GERSHON (Pres./TG MANAGEMENT & CONSULTANTS; Co-Founder, NORTHERN LIGHT MUSIC), CINDY MABE (Chair & CEO, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE), MELINDA NEWMAN (Executive Editor, WEST COAST & NASHVILLE, BILLBOARD), and artist JULIE WILLIAMS.

SAVE THE MUSIC Executive Dir. HENRY DONAHUE said, “Since SAVE THE MUSIC first teamed up with [producer/songwriter] ROSS COPPERMAN and SONGFARM.ORG in 2019, the NASHVILLE songwriter community has funded nine music education programs through this annual event, reaching thousands of students from NORTH CAROLINA to NASHVILLE to TEXAS to WASHINGTON state. This year's event is going to be the biggest and best ever as we celebrate an all-female roster of songwriters, executives and artists. We're incredibly grateful to LESLIE, MICKEY, TRISHA and all of this year's performers for empowering young people to reach their full potential through the power of making music."

