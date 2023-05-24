Ever consider living large in LAS VEGAS? Now's your chance. AUDACY Top 40 KLUC/LAS VEGAS PD JB KING reached out to tell us that the station's morning program, THE CHET BUCHANAN SHOW, is looking for a new producer.

The main requirements listed on the AUDACY JOBS PORTAL: a Social Media content creation beast on all platforms, video production, phone-op, curating and editing show audio, show prep. To begin, this is an off-air position, but can develop, in studio and on the streets. Must have a great work ethic, attitude and passion!"

Sound like you? The next move is yours.

« see more Net News