Turner

Widely referred to as “The Queen of Rock & Roll,” TINA TURNER has passed away at the age of 83. Known for her hits including “Proud Mary” and “The Best,” TURNER had suffered ill health in recent years.

Born ANNA MAE BULLOCK in NUTBUSH, TN, her career spanned 60 years and included nine GRAMMY AWARDS (eight solo and one as half of IKE & TINA TURNER) and a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME.

A post on her INSTAGRAM account said, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of TINA TURNER. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. TINA, we will miss you dearly.”

In 1974, TINA released her debut solo album, “Tina Turns The Country On!” which garnered a GRAMMY nomination for Best R&B Vocal Performance Female, but failed to stir up many sales. That same year, TINA headed to LONDON to star in KEN RUSSELL’s movie of THE WHO’s “Tommy,” in which she played THE ACID QUEEN, singing the song of the same name. Following “Tommy,” she released another solo album, “Acid Queen,” in 1975.

TURNER escaped an abusive relationship with husband/musical partner IKE TURNER, to forge a successful career as a solo performer, long-limbed dancer, actress and author. From early hits as a member of the IKE & TINA TURNER REVUE like “A Fool In Love,” “River Deep – Mountain High,” “Proud Mary” and the self-penned “Nutbush City Limits” to a dramatic comeback that produced hit singles like “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome),” “The Best” and “Goldeneye,” TURNER’s inspirational tale proved one of pop music’s biggest success stories in the ‘80s.

TURNER starred opposite MEL GIBSON in “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome,” receiving an NAACP IMAGE AWARD for Outstanding Actress. The two songs she recorded for the movie, “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)” and “One Of The Living,” both became hits, the latter earning TURNER a GRAMMY for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance. “It’s Only Love,” a duet with BRYAN ADAMS – who opened for her “Private Dancer” tour -- also received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal.

The semi-autobiographical film, “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” came out in 1993, with ANGELA BASSETT and LAURENCE FISHBURNE earning OSCAR nominations for Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively, as TINA and IKE. TURNER re-recorded several old IKE & TINA songs for the soundtrack and some newer ones, including “I Don’t Wanna Fight,” her last Top 10 U.S. hit.

TURNER is survived by her husband, GERMAN music executive ERWIN BACH; two sons, RAYMOND CRAIG, whose father is saxophonist RAYMOND HILL, and ROLAND, her only child with IKE TURNER, as well as two of IKE’s stepsons, IKE JR. and MICHAEL.

