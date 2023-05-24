Documentary Premiers On Hulu In July

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) will launch CMA FEST: 50 YEARS OF FAN FAIR, an original documentary film that tells the story of CMA FEST, on HULU on WEDNESDAY JULY 5th. The documentary marks CMA’s first feature-length film, with CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN and CMA SVP/Marketing, Content & Communications Strategy KELLY STRIEWSKI serving as its executive producers.

Told through exclusive, one-on-one interviews, never-before-seen archival content and CMA FEST performances, CMA FEST: 50 YEARS OF FAN FAIR celebrates the festival’s humble beginnings as FAN FAIR in 1972, which drew 5,000 fans to NASHVILLE’s MUNICIPAL AUDITORIUM, its move to the TENNESSEE STATE FAIRGROUNDS in 1982, and then ultimately to downtown NASHVILLE in 2001. The event now draws 80,000 fans a day, across four days, with attendees from all 50 states and 39 countries.

The 75-minute documentary features exclusive interviews with artists including BILL ANDERSON, KELSEA BALLERINI, DIERKS BENTLEY, BRELAND, BROOKS & DUNN, BROTHERS OSBORNE, LUKE BRYAN, SHY CARTER, LUKE COMBS, VALIERIE ELLIS HAWKINS, VINCE GILL, WYNONNA JUDD, MIRANDA LAMBERT, PATTY LOVELESS, REBA McENTIRE, MARK MILLER, CRAIG MORGAN, LORRIE MORGAN, DOLLY PARTON, CARLY PEARCE, JEANNIE SEELY, BLAKE SHELTON, FRANKIE STATON, THOMAS RHETT, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, KEITH URBAN, LAINEY WILSON, TRISHA YEARWOOD and CHRIS YOUNG.

TRAHERN said, “CMA FEST has taken several shapes throughout its storied history. As we step into our 50th year, our hope with this film is to underscore the one thing that has remained with the festival—its heart. We are thrilled to share the evolution and magic of this incredible event with the HULU audience.”

STRIEWSKI added, “What better way to tell the story of CMA FEST than through the eyes of the artists, our industry and the fans? This film highlights the truly unique connection that exists within CMA FEST, and how this festival has continued to grow the Country community throughout its 50 years.”

WALT DISNEY TELEVISION EVP/Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment ROB MILLS added, “We have a long and valued partnership with CMA, and are excited to expand on that by adding this extraordinary film to the HULU slate. We can’t wait to share this with music lovers everywhere, who will be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the heart of CMA FEST and its many contributions to the Country music community.”

Click here to watch the trailer.

ABC will air its annual CMA FEST network primetime special later this summer.

