Fetty Wap (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

FETTY WAP has been sentenced to six years in Federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances. He pleaded guilty to the charges in AUGUST 2022. (NET NEWS 8/23)

FETTY WAP (real name: WILLIE JUNIOR MAXWELL II) was arrested in OCTOBER 2021 at the ROLLING LOUD MUSIC FESTIVAL in QUEENS, NY.

ABC NEWS has more here.

