RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS office has added TAYLOR ARETZ as Artist Development Specialist, LIZ SCHERFF as Digital Coordinator, and SYDNEY RILEY as Creative Services Coordinator to its NASHVILLE-BASED team.

Prior to joining RIVER HOUSE, ARETZ spent more than six years at WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE, most recently as a Manager of Artist Development and, before that, Promotion Coordinator for WARNER's WAR team. SCHERFF comes to RIVER HOUSE from BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT, where she was a Promotions Coordinator. RILEY is a recent graduate of MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY's Music Business program and interned at RIVER HOUSE her senior year, focusing on the digital and marketing departments.

RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS GM ZEBB LUSTER said, “We are so thrilled to add TAYLOR, LIZ, and SYDNEY to our team. We feel so fortunate to have TAYLOR’s experience and expertise in-house. LIZ comes into her new role with great enthusiasm for our roster and fan engagement, and SYDNEY was an invaluable intern. We look forward to seeing the ways in which we all grow together.”

