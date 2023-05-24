New Series

NRG MEDIA News-Talk KXEL-A/WATERLOO, IA is producing a video and audio series of shows focused on the IOWA CAUCUSES with MUDD ADVERTISING. “IOWA TALKING POINTS” will kick off with PD/Host JEFF STEIN interviewing Republican presidential candidate VIVEK RAMASWAMY to be produced in front of a live studio audience at MUDD's studio in CEDAR FALLS and airing on KXEL and streaming on FRIDAY (5/26) at 4p (CT).

STEIN said, “This will be the only place for multi-platform conversations about issues important to Iowa caucus-goers, The unique synergy of these partners allows us to provide access across multiple outlets to persons across Iowa and across the U.S.”

MUDD ADVERTISING Chief Futurist ROB MUDD said, “It’s an exciting way to showcase these issues and candidates, as well as our ability to produce high-quality programming that serves the public interest.”

