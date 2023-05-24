Cheesman

RIVER RADIO MINISTRIES Contemporary Christian WCVO (104.9 THE RIVER)/COLUMBUS, OH has hired JOE CHEESMAN for middays. CHEESMAN most recently served at NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KJNW (LIFE 88.5)/Kansas City. In addition to middays, he'll asist with commercial and underwriting production.



Chief Content Officer/PD JOSH HOOPER said, "JOE brings energy, enthusiasm and an innovative spirit to our at-work, at-home and during-the-day listeners, and I can't wait for them to meet their new friend, JOE, in the middays. JOE is going to create an interactive, entertaining and connective show we're excited for!"



CHEESMAN shared "I'm glad to be back on the air in Christian Radio and excited to join the team at THE RIVER. I look forward meeting and connecting with listeners and becoming part of the Central OHIO community.“



His first day on the air is MONDAY (6/19).

« see more Net News