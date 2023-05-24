Petty (Picture: Courtesy of Shutterstock-Sterling Munksgard)

The family of TOM PETTY announced it is pursuing legal action against the company RR AUCTION, saying that the auction house announced an auction of personal property that belonged to PETTY that the family said in a statement “has been outright stolen from a secured archive based on prior knowledge, staff observations and documentation.”

The PETTY family says it will pursue legal action for the immediate return of these items.

The family released a statement, saying, “We believe RR AUCTION, headquartered in BOSTON, is offering stolen TOM PETTY memorabilia with a completely false provenance inaccurate to fact and in complete denial of clear evidence they have been presented. They will not disclose the cosigner who has provided these items or how they were acquired. But they are clearly stolen, there is no other word for it. The missing articles include the personal items and items from the professional career of their beloved TOM PETTY —all with an established provenance in the PETTY family’s secure storage —which include jackets, hats, vests, boots, shirts, shoes, autographed items and recent exclusive limited editions easily traced back to family members and more. These items have irreplaceable sentimental and educational value for the family and legacy of TOM PETTY and we look forward to their safe return.”

« see more Net News