WXPN GM Roger LaMay

PHILADELPHIA public radio stations Triple A WXPN and WRTI's BLACK MUSIC CITY project was honored by the city's CHAMBER OF COMMERCE at its 2023 ARTS + BUSINESS COUNCIL AWARDS, celebrating projects that demonstrate impactful collaborations between the local arts and business sectors.

Since it was founded in 2020, the BLACK MUSIC CITY collaboration between PHILADELPHIA public radio stations WXPN and WRTI with REC PHILLY, an ecosystem that empowers independent creators, has awarded $263,000 in grants to local Black artists, musicians and other creatives to help them develop new artistic works that recognize and honor the influence of the city’s legendary Black music heritage. \

The 2023 award was presented by PECO Director Of Corporate & Community Impact ROMONA RISCOE BENSON to WRTI GM BILL JOHNSON Bill Johnson, WXPN GM ROGER LaMAY and REC PHILLY Co-Founder and COO WILL TOMS.

