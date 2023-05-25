Seacrest And Friend

The RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION has opened a new broadcast studio for patients and staff at LE BONHEUR CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL in MEMPHIS. SEACREST STUDIOS are a charitable endeavor of the RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION, SEACREST and his family.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony, SEACREST was joined by Country artist JORDAN DAVIS, actress/singer KAT GRAHAM, and MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES forward JARON JACKSON, JR.

SEACREST commented, "I'm thrilled to welcome the LE BONHEUR CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL and its team to the SEACREST STUDIOS family. This marks the 12th SEACREST STUDIO nationwide, with more to come. I'm honored to work alongside a team of some of the best health and media professions to create life changing memories for patients and their families through the power of media."

The RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION plans to open new studios at COHEN CHILDREN'S MEDICAL CENTER in QUEENS, N.Y., and INTERMOUNTAIN PRIMARY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL in SALT LAKE CITY this year.





Kat Graham, Seacrest, Jordan Davis





