Debuts Today

SIRIUSXM's LAUGH USA channel is debuting a new comedy game show TODAY (5/24).

"WHO IS THIS," a variation on "NAME THAT TUNE" in which contestants must identify comedians from hearing short standup clips, is hosted by DAVE ROSS and will air THURSDAYS at 10a (ET) with repeats at 5p (ET) and various times over the weekend. The debut episode features guests MICHAEL LONGFELLOW and DEVON WALKER.

