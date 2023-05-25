New Deals

The CANADALAND podcast network is expanding into television with a multi-year first-look deal with ENTERTAINMENT ONE (eONE) that will seek to adapt CANADALAND podcasts into scripted and non-scripted television, limited series and documentaries. eONE and CANADALAND teamed with RYAN MCMAHON on the CRAVE documentary series "THUNDER BAY," which also aired on CTV. In addition, CANADALAND has added former PRX VP/Editorial and RADIOTOPIA Exec. Producer JULIE SHAPIRO as an advisor.

“Working with ENTERTAINMENT ONE on THUNDER BAY has shown us that they are just as dedicated to telling incredible, true Canadian stories as we are,” said CANADALAND founder JESSE BROWN. “We're thrilled to build on this partnership and take our past and future stories from sound to screen.”

“Partnering with a dynamic podcast network like CANADALAND allows us access to an array of fascinating stories,” said eONE TELEVISION Pres. JOCELYN HAMILTON. “By leaning into the podcast to broadcast approach, we’re broadening our search in finding more incredible and thought-provoking content.”

"I've long admired CANADALAND's independent spirit and boldness, and its connection with listeners and supporters,” said SHAPIRO. “I'm looking forward to working with JESSE and his team to elevate Canadian voices and perspectives through more groundbreaking audio storytelling."

BROWN added, “JULIE SHAPIRO is a visionary who has brought some of our favourite stories to life. Her ability to find and develop astonishing, thoughtful and riveting narratives is unparalleled. I can't believe we get to work with her!”

