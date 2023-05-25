U.K. Charts On The Way

EDISON RESEARCH is adding the U.K. to the list of territories covered by its EDISON Podcast Metrics rankers. The company announced the addition at THE PODCAST SHOW in LONDON; the initial survey with data from second quarter 2023 will be available sometime in third quarter. In advance of the rankers, EDISON released a top five podcast list based on APRIL 2023 research, with THE DIARY OF A CEO WITH STEVEN BARTLETT, THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE, OFF MENU WITH ED GAMBLE AND JAMES ACASTER, THE REST IS POLITICS, and SHAGGED MARRIED ANNOYED leading the chart.

SVP MELISSA KIESCHE said, “We are incredibly enthusiastic about the expansion of EDISON Podcast Metrics to the U.K.. We have seen how beneficial the data has been to those in the podcast industry in the U.S. and we are looking forward to seeing the thriving podcast community in the U.K. take advantage of this research."

