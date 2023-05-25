Million Dollar Difference

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP Country KIOK (94.9 THE WOLF)/TRI-CITIES, WA morning team ADAM LAMBERD and JEN LITTLE held their fifth annual "Million Dollar Difference Radiothon" MAY 18-20, and raised $38,500 to forgive $3,800,000 in local medical debt.

Starting in 2018, the team has raised more than $250,000, used to pay off more than $25M in medical debt. KIOK works with a medical debt consolidator that can bulk purchase medical debt that has been in collection. They then forgive the debt, and send a letter letting the debtor know they now owe nothing.

LAMBERD, who is also the station’s PD, said, "Our goal from the beginning was to take care of those near and dear to us and those within our listening communities. After that first year, when RIP MEDICAL DEBT came back to us and said, 'We were able to purchase all the medical debt we could in WASHINGTON state, can we stretch your donations a little further,’ we made the decision to continue to help our neighbors in need, no matter how far they live from us. We hope one day to say that our listeners’ donations and ADAM & JEN’s 'Million Dollar Difference' Radiothon’ has made a difference in someone’s life in all 50 states."

