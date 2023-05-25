Yung Gravy (Photo: Instagram)

"Betty (Get Money)" rapper YUNG GRAVY was injured performing SUNDAY (5/21) at THE HANGOUT MUSIC FESTIVAL in GULF SHORES, AL. While passing out roses to fans near the stage, YUNG GRAVY tripped over some raised wood and fell hard on both arms.

Initially, YUNG GRAVY was not aware of the extent of his injuries, but another trip, this time to the hospital, revealed that the artist had suffered a fractured left elbow and right wrist.

TMZ has more here.

