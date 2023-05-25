Carolla

PODCASTONE will stream a pay-per-view video event with ADAM CAROLLA on JUNE 4th. "ADAM CAROLLA & FRIENDS" will be held live at the BELLY UP TAVERN in SOLANA BEACH, CA and will feature comics BRAD WILLIAMS and KIMBLES HUME.

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY said, “We are excited that PODCASTONE and LIVEONE have partnered with ADAM to produce and distribute ADAM’s very first headlining pay-per-view event. Very few comedians are as entertaining in an intimate club environment as ADAM. Each show he performs is unique and tailored and to be able to bring this to a worldwide audience exemplifies how we’re able to create opportunities for our podcast hosts outside of the traditional audio driven mediums.”

CAROLLA said, “I am delighted that LIVEONE and PODCASTONE have created this new PPV opportunity for ADAM CAROLLA PODCAST fans to enjoy an evening of comedy with me, KIMBLES HUME and the great BRAD WILLIAMS live from one of the best live performance venues in the country at BELLY UP in SOLANA BEACH, CALIFORNIA!”

« see more Net News