Hubbard (Photo: Audrey Spillman)

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has named JEN HUBBARD to the newly-created position of Dir./Sync A&R. Based in the company’s NASHVILLE headquarters, HUBBARD reports to SVP/A&R BRAD KENNARD, with support from VP/Publishing Sync KOURTNEY KIRKPATRICK, and EVP/Global Sync BROOKE PRIMONT.

HUBBARD, who joined the company in 2018, was most recently Dir./A&R out of the NASHVILLE office, where she worked (and will continue to work) with artists, producers, and writers including CHARLI ADAMS, RUELLE, MADI DIAZ, PAIGE BLUE, JUNG YOUTH, LUCAS ARENS, FLEURIE, JEFF BOWMAN, TOFER BROWN, JEREMY LUTITO, AARON CHAFIN and more.

HUBBARD has also been a key contributor to the organization and development of CONCORD’s annual Sync Songwriting Camp since its inception more than 11 years ago.

