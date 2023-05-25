Out August 25th

ASCAP’s Christian Songwriters of the Century, BILL and GLORIA GAITHER, are set to be honored with a new tribute album, GAITHER TRIBUTE, HONORING THE SONGS OF BILL & GLORIA GAITHER, out AUGUST 25th via GAITHER MUSIC GROUP (distributed by CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP and UNIVERSAL MUSIC). The album will include new recordings of the couple’s songs largely from Country artists, including RONNIE DUNN, REBA McENTIRE, LADY A’s HILLARY SCOTT, ALABAMA featuring THE OAK RIDGE BOYS, JOSH TURNER, RONNIE MILSAP, LEE ANN WOMACK, JAMEY JOHNSON and more. Christian music superstar CECE WINANS is also featured, as are Bluegrass stars ALISON KRAUSS and THE STEELDRIVERS.

The album’s debut track, DUNN’s take on “Because He Lives,” will be available for purchase/download TOMORROW (5/26).

The GAITHERS are members of the GOSPEL MUSIC HALL OF FAME as well as the SOUTHERN GOSPEL MUSIC HALL OF FAME.

The project’s executive producer, STEVE MOORE, said, “This musical tribute to BILL and GLORIA GAITHER, two of Gospel music’s most enduring legends, by some of Conntry music‘s legendary talents, has been an unbelievable joy and honor for me to be involved with. The newly-inspired interpretations and production by TONY BROWN have given these timeless Christian classics an amazing new life that will touch and re-touch people’s hearts all over the world.”

GAITHER MUSIC GROUP Pres. PAUL SIZELOVE added, “This recording is a special one for all involved. Each of these artists selected a song from BILL and GLORIA’s renowned catalog, and created new renditions of these classics. TONY [BROWN] worked with them to create a collection that truly represents the heart and style of each of these talented artists. We are so proud of the art they have created, and what an honor to the GAITHER legacy to have these heartfelt recordings from these highly-respected performers.”

