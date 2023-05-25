-
Region 14 Murrow Awards Winners Announced
by Perry Michael Simon
May 25, 2023 at 8:28 AM (PT)
The RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION has announced the winners of the 2023 EDWARD R. MURROW AWARDS for Region 14, representing all international winners and a clean sweep for ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA's CITYNEWS stations in TORONTO and VANCOUVER. The regional winners move on to the national awards competition with those winners announced in AUGUST.
The Region 14 radio winners:
Large Market
Breaking News Coverage: ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA News CKWX-A (CITY NEWS 1130)/VANCOUVER, "CHRISTMAS EVE Bus Crash"
Continuing Coverage: CKWX, "CHRISTMAS EVE Bus Crash"
Digital: CKWX
Newscast: ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA News CFTR-A (CITYNEWS 680)/TORONTO, "CITYNEWS 680 7am Newscast SEPT. 19, 2022"
Overall Excellence: CFTR