Specials

ABC AUDIO's specials for MEMORIAL DAY weekend include two music specials and two news specials.

The music specials are the Country-oriented "SUMMER ROAD TRIP," highlighting this SUMMER's Country music tours, hosted by PARMALEE's MATT THOMAS, and the Classic Rock special "MEMORIAL DAY 50." hosted by MATT WOLFE and looking at the Rock albums that debuted in 1973, 50 years ago.

"UVALDE 365," hosted by ABC NEWS' MICHELLE FRANZEN, will look back at the school shootings of MAY 24th, 2022 and is part of a larger ABC NEWS initiative reporting on the year since the tragedy.

And ABC NEWS RADIO's "AMERICA REMEMBERS," hosted by ALEX STONE, commemorates the sacrifices of veterans and Gold Star families.

