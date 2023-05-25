Allen (Photo: ONErpm)

Singer-songwriter and former "THE VOICE" contestant JAY ALLEN has signed with ONERPM NASHVILLE for independent distribution of his new music on its in-house label. ALLEN is set to release his next single, "JELLO Shot," on JUNE 16th. Co-written with producer MICAH WILSHIRE and songwriter CORY BATTEN, a supporting video will follow on JUNE 30th.

ALLEN, who supported his late mother through her ALZHEIMER'S journey, was presented the ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION Caring Award in 2019 after a song tribute, "Blank Stares" went viral with more than 500 million views.

ALLEN, who previously was signed to ONERPM subsidiary VERGE RECORDS, which launched in 2019, said of his new deal, "After years of fighting against ALZHEIMER'S, I feel like it’s finally time to start having fun, and I believe it’s what my mother would want as well. It’s awesome how GOD works and connects you with the right people at the right time. [ONERPM CEO/Founder] EMMANUEL ZUNZ and [ONERPM Managing Dir.] TIM WIPPERMAN are like big brothers to me, along with the rest of the talented and hard-working team. This is going to be a blast, and I’m pumped to show everyone what we’ve been working on."

"JAY ALLEN is one of the most driven, focused, and versatile talents we’ve signed," said WIPPERMAN. "He has that rare capability to believably sing a tender ballad about his mom, then switch to a rockin’, bootie-shaking dance song and kick butt. We’re stoked to have him."

ALLEN signed a booking deal with APA in FEBRUARY. He is married to emerging EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE artist KYLIE MORGAN.

