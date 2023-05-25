Metzger (l) and Shelton (Photo: Steve Lopez)

BLAKE SHELTON and showrunner LEE METZGER are joining forces to form new production company LUCKY HORSESHOE PRODUCTIONS. The announcement follows the success of their collaboration on their USA NETWORK game show, "BARMAGEDDON," and SHELTON's recent departure from NBC's "THE VOICE" after 23 seasons, where METZGER was an Executive Producer.

LUCKY HORSESHOE PRODUCTIONS will be "dedicated to creating captivating, innovative, and entertaining content that transcends genres and resonates with audiences worldwide," according to PR materials. "It aims to push the boundaries of storytelling and deliver unforgettable experiences across various platforms."

SHELTON said, “I’m excited to partner with my longtime friend and creative rainmaker LEE METZGER. He was one of the first people I met at THE VOICE, and we're enjoying working together currently on BARMAGEDDON. We’ve always been in sync on ideas and projects that interest and excite us. So long as LEE doesn’t screw this up, it’s going to be great."

METZGER added, “Over the years of working with BLAKE, we’ve created some incredible TV moments, now with the success of BARMAGEDDON, we’ve realized we have a creative point of view that an audience loves to watch. I’m looking forward to producing our own brand of entertainment and years of success with BLAKE. Besides, now that he’s left THE VOICE, it’s not like he has anything better to do."

The pair recently completed production on the second seasom of "BARMAGEDDON."

