Dr. ALAN CHARTOCK has retired as Pres./CEO of WAMC News-Talk WAMC (NORTHEAST PUBLIC RADIO)/ALBANY, NY after 42 years at the station. CHARTOCK, formerly a Political Science professor at SUNY-NEW PALTZ, joined WAMC in 1981 and grew the station into a 29-station network. Dir./Operations and Engineering STACEY ROSENBERRY will serve as Interim CEO.

“As I reflect on over 40 years of service to the creation and development of WAMC, I feel it is time for me to turn things over,” said CHARTOCK. “This has been the journey of a lifetime and I have loved every minute, every challenge and every opportunity for growth this work has afforded me. But it’s time to let a new crop of leaders take the helm and I have every confidence that the Board and staff will more than rise to the occasion.”

“More than all the stations and all the programming, ALAN built a community,” said WAMC Board of Trustees Chair DOROTHY H. REYNOLDS. “He built it with a passion and an energy that was just boundless. While we are incredibly sorry to see him leave the leadership of WAMC, he has more than earned the right to step down and relax a bit. While Alan’s retirement is effective immediately, he has assured us he stands ready to continue to help in any way we might need his support.”

“I am incredibly honored that the Board is placing its trust in me,” said ROSENBERRY. “I’m committed to maintaining the stability that ALAN has built here at WAMC. This is and will always remain the WAMC we all know and love.”

